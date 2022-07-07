Tata Projects Bribery Case | CBI arrests Executive Director of Power Grid Corporation, 5 others

Representative image

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on July 7 arrested six people, including BS Jha, the Executive Director of Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), in a bribery case involving Tata Projects.

The five other arrested executives include top-ranking officials such as Executive VP Deshraj Pathak and Assistant VP RN Singh.

BS Jha and the five other officials of Tata Projects Ltd were arrested by the CBI on allegations of corruption in the North Eastern Regional Power System Improvement Project.

During searches conducted by the investigating agency, Rs 93 lakhs was recovered from the premises of BS Jha.

Searches are underway in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, and Ghaziabad at present.

State-owned Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd on Saturday posted about an 18 percent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 4,156.44 crore for the March 2022 quarter, backed by higher income.

The company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 3,526.23 crore in the year-ago period, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) said in a BSE filing.

Its total income during January-March increased to Rs 11,067.94 crore compared to Rs 10,816.33 crore recorded in the corresponding period of FY21. The expenses during the quarter were at Rs 6,715.21 crore as against Rs 6,208.39 crore a year ago.

PGCIL had on May 31 acquired Mohanlalganj Transmission Limited in Uttar Pradesh for over Rs 9 crore. Incorporated in June 2021, MTL is the project SPV (special purpose vehicle) to establish an intra-state transmission system.

(An earlier version of the article incorrectly said the raids were launched on Tata Power)

(With agency inputs)