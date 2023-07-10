CBI arrests CMD of Tirupati Infraprojects in Rs 289-crore bank fraud case

The CBI conducted searches on the premises of the accused on May 27, 2022, which led to the recovery of several incriminating documents.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Jag Mohan Garg, chairman and managing director of Tirupati Infraprojects Pvt Ltd, in a bank fraud case involving an amount of Rs 289.15 crore, the government said.

The consortium of banks comprises Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda and UCO Bank.

Garg was produced before a Delhi court that sent him to custody until July 13, 2023.

According to the government press release, the consortium led by Bank of India had granted a term loan of Rs 300 crore to the company between 2009 and 2014 for the construction of a hotel at Paschim Vihar in New Delhi, along with commercial spaces.

''It was further alleged that the accused had sold several commercial/retail/office spaces of the said hotel-cum-commercial building to various parties without intimating the lender banks and funds obtained from these buyers were diverted or siphoned off,'' a CBI spokesperson said in a statement to PTI.

The CBI conducted searches on the premises of the accused on May 27, 2022, which led to the recovery of several incriminating documents.

During the investigation, the agency also examined several witnesses, officials of the said borrower company, and bank employees.

In a separate release, the government said the CBI has registered a case on a complaint from State Bank of India against Parth Foils Pvt Ltd, a Mumbai-based private company and its director Partho Bijoy Dutta for allegedly availing credit facilities on the basis of manipulated stocks-book debts statements, and financial statements with inflated figures. An alleged loss of Rs 80.73 crore was caused to the bank.