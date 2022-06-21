CBI arrests Biocon Biologics official in bribery case involving joint drugs controller

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on June 21 arrested L Praveen Kumar, the Associate Vice President of Biocon Biologics, in the bribery case involving Joint Drugs Controller S Eswara Reddy.

The arrest of Praveen Kumar, reported by news agency PTI, came hours after the federal agency confirmed that it has taken Reddy into its custody.

Dinesh Dua, director at Synergy Network India Private Limited who was allegedly giving Reddy a bribe, has also been arrested, officials said.

Reddy, posted at the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) in New Delhi, and Dua were nabbed on June 20 during a trap operation while the alleged bribe exchange was going on. They were arrested after the necessary paper work was completed, officials added.

Besides Dua, Reddy and Praveen Kumar, the CBI has also booked Guljit Sethi, Director, Bioinnovat Research Services Pvt Ltd, as well as Assistant Drug Inspector Animesh Kumar in the FIR registered under IPC sections of criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery and corruption.

Reports citing CBI sources claimed that Sethi and Animesh Kumar have also been arrested. However, an official statement was awaited.

Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Kiran Mazumdar Shaw-led Biocon, issued a fresh statement to distance itself from the bribery row. "It is unfortunate that Biocon Biologics has been named in this controversy. We reiterate that we strongly condemn all acts of bribery and corruption and have been co-operating with the investigation agency," it said.

"We strongly deny the allegations of bribery against the Company and its officials associated with the approval process of one of our products in India," the company added.

The CBI has alleged that Sethi, acting as a conduit for Biocon Biologics, conspired with Praveen Kumar, head of the company's National Regulatory Affairs (NRA), and other senior executives of the company to pay Reddy a total bribe of Rs 9 lakh. This was for favourably recommending the file of "Insulin Aspart Injection" to the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) meeting on May 18, 2022 for waiving the Phase 3 clinical trial, it alleged.

"Phase 3 clinical trial is an important regulatory mechanism to assess the safety of a pharma product. Any attempt to waive it can have serious public health safety repercussions," an official said.

Reddy had attended the SEC meeting on May 18, 2022 and supported the waiver, the CBI has alleged in the FIR.

He manipulated the minutes of the meeting of SEC held that day by changing some key words in the recommendations, giving “substantial wrongful gain” to the company, the agency alleged.

Biocon Biologics, in its statement, said the SEC on May 18 noted that the company had conducted conducted Phase 1 and Phase 3 trials with Aspart in Germany and USA, and based on the results of this global trial, Aspart has been granted marketing authorisation by European Medicines Agency (EMA) and Health Canada.

"Biocon Biologics follows due regulatory process for all our product approvals by the DCGI. The entire application process in India is online and all meeting minutes can be found on the website of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO)," it added.

The CBI was reportedly working on the case for over a month after getting inputs that Reddy was dealing with the processing of files related to applications for approval of drugs and vaccines by various pharmaceutical companies.

The central agency, which was following Reddy's activities, learnt that three files of Biocon Biologics, including one related to the waiver of the Phase 3 clinical trial of the under development Insulin Aspart Injection, was referred to him for processing and approval.

CDSCO functions include approval of new drugs, conduct of clinical trials and laying down the standards for drugs.

The CBI also received information that Sethi handled government regulatory works related to Biocon Biologics and had business relations with Dua, the FIR alleged.

The agency dug into her background to find that she had several pharmaceutical companies as her clientele.

She allegedly delivered huge bribes through Dua and others to senior officers of CDSCO on different occasions for processing the files favourably on behalf of her clients, officials said.

Sethi also conspired with Animesh Kumar and other officers for including the Biocon Biologics file for the SEC meeting on June 15 on payment of Rs 30,000 in bribe to Kumar, the CBI alleged.

Reddy assured Dua about a favourable decision in the SEC meeting and it went as per the plan, the CBI further claimed.

Praveen Kumar also told Sethi about the favourable decision taken during the meeting, it said.

In return, Reddy provided his residential address at Chankyapuri to meet him personally by the end of the week, the agency has alleged.

Praveen Kumar allegedly gave Sethi the go ahead to pay a total bribe of Rs 9 lakh to Reddy. On the latter's instructions, Dua went to make a part payment of Rs 4 lakh to the officer on June 20 at his residence for acting in favour of Biocon Biologics, officials said.

