CBDT will now let you register complaints of tax evasion, black money and benami properties online

This portal will be available on the website of the Department to receive any possible complaints of tax evasion, foreign undisclosed assets and complaints regarding benami properties.

January 12, 2021 / 09:27 PM IST
Photo by rupixen.com on Unsplash

In a bid to curb tax evasion, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has launched an automated dedicated e-portal.

This portal will be available on the website of the Department to receive any possible complaints of tax evasion, foreign undisclosed assets, and complaints regarding benami properties.

"This e-portal is yet another initiative of the Income Tax Department to bring about enhanced ease of interaction with the Department while strengthening its resolve towards e-governance," it said in a release.

How can you use the portal?

Anyone can now file a Tax Evasion Petition on the e-filing website of the Department https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/ under the head “File complaint of tax evasion/undisclosed foreign asset/ benami property."

It allows for complaints to be registered by those who have an existing PAN/Aadhaar as well as those who do not.

Once the One Time Password (OTP) is validated, the person can then file complaints under violations of any of the following:

- Income-tax Act, 1961

-Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Assets and Income) Imposition of Tax Act, 1961

-Prevention of Benami Transactions Act (as amended).

Three separate forms are available depending on the violation.

Once this complaint has been filed, the person will receive a unique number to each complaint from CBDT.

They can then track the progress of these registered complaints on the Department's website.
TAGS: #Benami Properties #black money #CBDT #Central Board of Direct Taxes #tax evasion
first published: Jan 12, 2021 09:27 pm

Coronavirus Essential | First batches of Covishield shots distributed across India; Serum Institute to sell vaccines at Rs 1,000 per dose in private markets

