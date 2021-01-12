CBDT will now let you register complaints of tax evasion, black money and benami properties online

Photo by rupixen.com on Unsplash

In a bid to curb tax evasion, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has launched an automated dedicated e-portal.

This portal will be available on the website of the Department to receive any possible complaints of tax evasion, foreign undisclosed assets, and complaints regarding benami properties.

"This e-portal is yet another initiative of the Income Tax Department to bring about enhanced ease of interaction with the Department while strengthening its resolve towards e-governance," it said in a release.

How can you use the portal?

Anyone can now file a Tax Evasion Petition on the e-filing website of the Department https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/ under the head “File complaint of tax evasion/undisclosed foreign asset/ benami property."

It allows for complaints to be registered by those who have an existing PAN/Aadhaar as well as those who do not.

Once the One Time Password (OTP) is validated, the person can then file complaints under violations of any of the following:

- Income-tax Act, 1961

-Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Assets and Income) Imposition of Tax Act, 1961

-Prevention of Benami Transactions Act (as amended).

Three separate forms are available depending on the violation.

Once this complaint has been filed, the person will receive a unique number to each complaint from CBDT.

They can then track the progress of these registered complaints on the Department's website.