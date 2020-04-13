App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 13, 2020 07:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

New income tax regime: CBDT circular details how to opt for it

Although the declaration will be applicable for the year, the employee will have the right to choose whether to exercise the option or not at the time of filing the return.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image: Tax assessment
Representative Image: Tax assessment

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on April 13 issued a circular directing all employers to obtain a declaration from employees if they wish to opt for the new tax regime.

"The declaration obtained will be applicable for the year. However, employees will still continue to have the right whether to exercise such option or not at the time of filing the return."

The declaration obtained will be applicable for the year. However, the employee will still continue to have the right to choose whether to exercise such option or not at the time of filing the return.

In the Union Budget earlier this year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced a reduction in the personal income tax rate for individuals for the fiscal year 2020-21. Under the new regime, taxpayers will pay 10 percent, 15 percent, 20 percent and 25 percent for incomes between Rs 5-7.5 lakh, Rs 7.5-10 lakh, Rs 10-12.5 lakh and Rs 12.5-15 lakh, respectively.

Also Read | Budget 2020: Should you switch to the new income tax slabs?

However, to avail of the reduced tax slabs under the new tax regime (which is optional), taxpayers are required to let go of the exemptions.

First Published on Apr 13, 2020 06:36 pm

