CBDT enables PAN-Aadhaar interchangeability

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has allowed interchangeability between permanent account number (PAN) and Aadhaar number for over 100 forms and returns.

The move comes after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2019 had announced that Section 139A of the Income-tax Act, 1961 has been amended to provide interchangeability of PAN and Aadhaar.

The CBDT notification also mentioned the amended Income-tax Rules, 1962 (Rules), which means a person can use his or her Aadhaar number instead of PAN in various forms and documents.

The Finance Ministry also issued a notification G.S.R. 825 (E) dated November 6, that on the basis of the power conferred by section 139A, read with section 295 of the Income-tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961), the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has made the new rules to amend the Income-tax Rules, 1962.

The government has carried amendments in the various set of income tax forms and also certified that no person is being adversely affected by giving retrospective effect to these amendment rules.