CBDT enables PAN-Aadhaar interchangeability

The move comes after FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Union Budget 2019 had announced that Section 139A of the Income-Tax Act, 1961, has been amended to provide interchangeability of PAN and Aadhaar.
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has allowed interchangeability between permanent account number (PAN) and Aadhaar number for over 100 forms and returns.
The move comes after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2019 had announced that Section 139A of the Income-tax Act, 1961 has been amended to provide interchangeability of PAN and Aadhaar.
The CBDT notification also mentioned the amended Income-tax Rules, 1962 (Rules), which means a person can use his or her Aadhaar number instead of PAN in various forms and documents.
The Finance Ministry also issued a notification G.S.R. 825 (E) dated November 6, that on the basis of the power conferred by section 139A, read with section 295 of the Income-tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961), the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has made the new rules to amend the Income-tax Rules, 1962.
The government has carried amendments in the various set of income tax forms and also certified that no person is being adversely affected by giving retrospective effect to these amendment rules.The rules to amend the Income-tax Rules, 1962 will apply to various forms such as Form Nos. 3AC, 3AD, 8, 10CCB, 10CCBA, 10CCBB, 10CCBBA, 10CCBC etc and for the words and letters ‘Permanent Account No.’, wherever they occur, the words PAN or Aadhaar Number will be substituted.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.