172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|cbdt-chairman-pramod-chandra-mody-gets-six-month-extension-5781251.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Launch your ETF investment journey at "Making ETFs More Mutual" webinar on September 4. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2020 10:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

CBDT chairman Pramod Chandra Mody gets six-month extension

He was in August last year re-appointed on the post for one year, till August 31, 2020, beyond the date of his superannuation on August 31, 2019.

PTI
CBDT chief PC Mody
CBDT chief PC Mody

Pramod Chandra Mody was on August 31 given a six-month extension till February next year as the chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), a Personnel Ministry order said.

Mody, a 1982-batch Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax cadre) officer, was appointed the CBDT chief in February 2019. He was in August last year re-appointed on the post for one year, till August 31, 2020, beyond the date of his superannuation on August 31, 2019.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in re-appointment of Mody as the CBDT chairman for a period of six months with effect from September 1 this year to February 28, 2021, the order said.

Close
The CBDT is headed by a chairman and can have a maximum of six members. It frames policy for the Income-Tax Department.
First Published on Aug 31, 2020 10:35 pm

tags #CBDT #India #PC Mody

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.