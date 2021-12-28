MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Markets League Dec'21 Edition - 4 Days Live HedgTrading Virtual Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

CBDC: Necessary to adopt basic models initially, crucial questions need to be addressed, say RBI report

Central banks across the globe are now deliberating on how to implement CBDCs, moving ahead from their initial exploratory forays, the RBI report says.

Moneycontrol News
December 28, 2021 / 04:56 PM IST
The RBI report highlighted the benefits of CBDC.

The RBI report highlighted the benefits of CBDC.

India’s progress in payment systems will provide a useful backbone to make a state-of-the-art central bank digital currency (CBDC) available to its citizens and financial institutions but some crucial questions need to be addressed before its introduction, said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in a report.

"Given its dynamic impact on macroeconomic policy making, it is necessary to adopt basic models initially, and test comprehensively so that they have minimal impact on monetary policy and the banking system," said the RBI's Trend and Progress Report released on December 28.

However, there are some crucial questions that need to be addressed before launching CBDC, the report said.

These include whether the CBDC would be general purpose and available for retail use or would it be for wholesale use, the RBI report said. Also, in a country like India, the decision about distribution architecture, i.e., whether CBDC would be issued directly by the central bank or through commercial banks, needs to be carefully weighed, the RBI report said.

"Gauging magnitude of issuance/ distribution will also help in identifying the appropriate underlying technology best suited to handle such operations," the report said.

Close

Related stories

Also, the RBI report highlighted the benefits of CBDC.

"In its basic form, a central bank digital currency (CBDC), provides a safe, robust, and convenient alternative to physical cash. Depending on various design choices, it can also assume the complex form of a financial instrument," the report said.

Further, the report said in comparison with existing forms of money, CBDC can offer benefits to users in terms of liquidity, scalability, acceptance, ease of transactions with anonymity and faster settlement.

Central banks across the globe are now deliberating on how to implement CBDCs, moving ahead from their initial exploratory forays, the RBI report said.

The RBI is in the process of rolling out CBDC while it has expressed strong concerns on the private virtual currencies citing macroeconomic issues.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #central bank digital currency #RBI trends and progress report
first published: Dec 28, 2021 04:56 pm

Must Listen

Don't know where to start off with your global investment journey?

Don't know where to start off with your global investment journey?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.