App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2019 11:46 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Cathay Pacific Airways sees 2018 profit beating expectations, shares surge

Shares surged by as much as 6.6 percent to their highest level since June 2018 after the market reopened for the post-lunch session.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said on February 20 it expected to swing to an annual profit of about HK$2.3 billion ($293.05 million) for 2018, more than double analyst estimates, as it undertakes a turnaround plan.

Shares surged by as much as 6.6 percent to their highest level since June 2018 after the market reopened for the post-lunch session.

Before the announcement, 15 analysts polled by Refinitiv I/B/E/S had on average expected the airline to report a profit of HK$1.1 billion for 2018, up from a HK$1.25 billion loss in 2017, as out-of-the-money fuel hedges rolled off.

The airline said in a statement that its passenger business had benefited from capacity growth and improved revenue management, with average airfare prices up despite competitive pressures.

Cathay, which relies on cargo for about a quarter of its revenue, said the freight business was also strong, with rates up and volumes higher.

The airline last year said US-China trade tensions had not hurt its business but it was keeping a close eye on the situation in case trading volumes shifted.

Cathay and Singapore Airlines Ltd are both pursuing turnaround plans designed to cut costs and boost revenue to better compete against rivals from the Middle East, mainland China and budget airlines.

"The company's transformation programme has had a positive impact," Cathay said on February 20.

($1 = 7.8485 Hong Kong dollars)
First Published on Feb 20, 2019 11:31 am

tags #aviation #Business #Cathay Pacific Airways #Companies #world

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.