Catch ’em young: More banks target millennials with digital services

Jinit Parmar
Mar 02, 2023 / 10:52 AM IST

Recently, banks like Kotak Mahindra Bank, Federal Bank and Bank of Baroda, have boosted their investments in products and services targeting young customers

Indian banks are luring young customers, smelling a big opportunity in the market.

For instance, Kotak Mahindra Bank ran a marketing campaign with new-age influencers like Tanmay Bhatt and Samay Rana, promoting Kotak 811, the lender’s digital banking arm.

Shanti Ekambaram, President, Consumer Banking, Kotak Mahindra Bank, said that Kotak 811 was designed to cater to the needs of the young audience who are venturing into digital banking.

“We focus on and appeal to young audiences the most for Kotak 811 due to the nature of the product,” Ekambaram said.