Casual workers of SBSTC go on strike, hundreds of passengers left stranded

PTI
Sep 24, 2022 / 07:32 PM IST

The strike, days ahead of Durga Puja, affected passengers in the districts of south Bengal, with many stranded at bus termini in Kolkata, Howrah, Digha, Durgapur and Asansol, among others.

Hundreds of passengers were left stranded as casual employees of South Bengal State Transport Corporation (SBSTC) went on strike on Saturday, demanding revision of salaries and making their jobs permanent.

Transport Minister Snehasish Chakraborty said, "I will try within my means to resolve the issue." The striking employees are affiliated with the ruling TMC's trade union INTTUC.

Sep 24, 2022 07:32 pm
