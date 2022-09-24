English
    Casual workers of SBSTC go on strike, hundreds of passengers left stranded

    The strike, days ahead of Durga Puja, affected passengers in the districts of south Bengal, with many stranded at bus termini in Kolkata, Howrah, Digha, Durgapur and Asansol, among others.

    PTI
    September 24, 2022 / 07:32 PM IST

    Hundreds of passengers were left stranded as casual employees of South Bengal State Transport Corporation (SBSTC) went on strike on Saturday, demanding revision of salaries and making their jobs permanent.

    Transport Minister Snehasish Chakraborty said, "I will try within my means to resolve the issue." The striking employees are affiliated with the ruling TMC's trade union INTTUC.
