Castrol expects revenue from 3M tie-up by year-end

Auto and industrial lubes maker Castrol India expects revenue from its recently launched after-market vehicle care business in partnership with 3M to trickle in from the year-end.

Castrol India had in May tied up with 3M India to bring in a range of vehicle care products for the after-markets. Headquartered in Bengaluru, 3M India is a subsidiary of the US-based 3M Company.

"We just launched the product under the tie-up last week. Probably from the end of this year, we hope to see the revenue coming in from the tie-up," said Omer Dormen, managing director, Castrol India.

Next year will be the real test for the partnership in terms of taking up the business forward, he added.

Under the tie-up, Castrol will hawk a range of 3M vehicle-care products at its dealerships/dealers, whose number the company claims at over 1 lakh.