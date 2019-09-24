Castrol expects revenue from 3M tie-up by year-end

Castrol India had in May tied up with 3M India to bring in a range of vehicle care products for the after-markets.
Auto and industrial lubes maker Castrol India expects revenue from its recently launched after-market vehicle care business in partnership with 3M to trickle in from the year-end.
Castrol India had in May tied up with 3M India to bring in a range of vehicle care products for the after-markets. Headquartered in Bengaluru, 3M India is a subsidiary of the US-based 3M Company.
"We just launched the product under the tie-up last week. Probably from the end of this year, we hope to see the revenue coming in from the tie-up," said Omer Dormen, managing director, Castrol India.
Next year will be the real test for the partnership in terms of taking up the business forward, he added.
Under the tie-up, Castrol will hawk a range of 3M vehicle-care products at its dealerships/dealers, whose number the company claims at over 1 lakh.Meanwhile, Castrol rolled out a digital incentive programme called Fast Scan in association with Standard Chartered Bank for its dealers and mechanics through a reward programme.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.