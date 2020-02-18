Cashless Claim Process Of Health Insurance



Health insurance is an investment that you can encash when you fall ill and need treatment. You can file an insurance claim, and the insurance provider covers you for an amount equal to the sum assured chosen by you. Insurance companies typically tie-up with various hospitals known as network hospitals and policyholders can avail cashless treatment in these network hospitals. However, most people assume that when you avail the cashless benefit, you do not have to make any payments out of your pockets. This is untrue since the insurance provider makes a few deductions. There are a few things you have to pay for, even if you choose to avail the cashless option. They are as underYour insurance policy, no matter how expensive or comprehensive, does not cover every single medical expense incurred by you. There are certain exclusions that you must bear from your own pockets. When you file a claim, the insurance provider calculates certain deductions or non-admissible items and services and charges you for the same. For instance, you cannot avail coverage against services like medical record fees, registration charges. Hospital admission fee and insurance processing fees are also not covered under the policy and the costs of these must be borne by you.While seeking treatment, you may have to stay in the hospital for many days. As such, hospitals levy a fee for renting out rooms. The room rent amount differs, depending upon the type of room you choose. For instance, the rent for a shared room is lower than that for a private room. Your insurance policy also covers you against the room rent. However, insurance providers generally set a cap or upper limit on the room rent. So, if you choose to stay in a room which exceeds the capped amount, you have to pay for the sums exceeding the capped amount.Let’s say Mrs Sharma’s insurance policy enables her to seek treatment in a semi-private room. She is allowed ₹3,000 per day as room rent. However, she would prefer to stay in a private room, wherein she is charged ₹8000 per day as room rent. In such a case, Mrs Sharma would have to bear the sums exceeding the daily room-rent limit of ₹3,000. As such, she would have to pay the remaining amount of ₹5,000 per day from her pockets. The insurance company will not cover her for the increased final bill because of the room she selected.One of the most common misconceptions among policyholders is that they are entirely covered for insurance if the total cost of their treatment is less than their sum insured amount. This is also not true. Insurance providers apply certain limits to almost every kind of treatment, irrespective of the sum assured. In case the cost of treatment exceeds the threshold or sub-limit, then you have to pay for the difference amount from your pocket.Continuing with the above example, let’s say Mrs Sharma has a health insurance policy with a sum insured of ₹600,000. She is pregnant and is due to deliver a baby. Under a basic plan, she may be eligible for coverage of ₹35,000 if she undergoes a normal delivery and ₹60,000 if she has to undergo a Caesarean section delivery. Now, let’s say she has to undergo a C-section, and the hospital charges her ₹75,000. Since the maternity expense coverage in her policy exceeds these amounts, Mrs Kumar will have to pay for the difference amount from her pockets. She will have to bear difference amount of ₹15,000 (₹75,000 – ₹60,000) even though her policy comes with a maximum sum insured of ₹600,000.

To decrease the premium amount payable, insurance providers allow you to utilise the co-pay facility. This way, you would have to pay a reduced premium but pay a specific percentage of your total claim amount, when you file an insurance claim. Insurance providers and policyholders together determine the co-payment amount. The co-pay amount is typically determined in advance when the policyholder buys the policy. Also, co-pay generally applies to the policyholder’s dependents such as their spouse, parents or children. Note that in the case of senior citizen policyholders, co-payment is applicable for every single claim made the senior citizen policyholder.

Even if you opt for the cashless facility, you have to bear the cost of a few expenses from your pocket. However, there are many benefits of utilising the cashless option. They are as under:

Note that you can avail the cashless facility only in your insurance providers’ network hospitals.

While filing an insurance claim, you have two options; you can avail the cashless facility or file a reimbursement claim. Irrespective of the option you choose, you must ensure that you are well-versed with the terms and conditions of your health policy. You should also be aware of all the benefits you are entitled to against the policy. Check the inclusions and exclusions and speak to your insurance provider before filing a claim, to find out the deductions you have to pay.