Cash Trade | Oberoi Realty price breaking out of a bullish inverse head & shoulder pattern

Moneycontrol Contributor

A bullish positive cross of 20 SMA and 50 SMA

Oberoi Realty: Oberoi Realty reports 19.5% YoY growth in Q2FY23 profit led by increase in income from joint ventures; revenue declines 9%. The real estate company recorded a 19.5% year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 318.62 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, led by increase in income from joint ventures against significantly low income in year-ago period. Revenue declined 8.7% YoY to Rs 688.6 crore in the quarter ended September FY23.

