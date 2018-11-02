Cash-strapped Jet Airways allows pilots to quit without serving notice: Report

Jet Airways has offered its pilots an option to leave the airline without serving a notice period as the cash-strapped carrier aims to cut capacity and scale down its operations, The Economic Times reported.

Over 50 Jet Airways pilots have resigned in the past few months, with a majority of them serving a notice period of just 48 hours.

Most of these pilots used to fly the carrier's ATR turboprop aircraft. Jet Airways has grounded 3 of its 16 ATRs and plans to put 6 more out of operation soon, the newspaper reported.

The carrier operates a total of 124 aircraft and has a workforce of about 16,000, including 2,000 pilots.

"We strongly refute observations regarding the indicated numbers, time frame as well as the nature of crew departures. Attrition is a part of any organisation and at Jet Airways, it is well within industry norms. The company respects the personal decisions of its employees to pursue opportunities outside the organisation," a Jet spokesperson told the paper.

Usually, pilots are required to serve a notice period of six months after they resign.

Read — Cash-strapped Jet Airways ropes in McKinsey to help cut costs: Report

Jet Airways' move comes when its rivals such as IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Vistara are striving to retain their own pilots and poach pilots from rivals with attractive incentives and salary packages as commanders or captains are in short supply.

Indian carriers require over 800 to 1,000 first officers and commanders as India has one of the fastest growing aviation industry in the world.

Jet Airways has been facing one of its worst-ever financial crises and it has been taking several cost-cutting measures such as delaying salaries, grounding planes, cutting flights and laying off staff, to stay afloat.

The Naresh Goyal-promoted airline is struggling to mop up funds to meet its payment obligations, including salaries to its over 16,000-strong workforce.

Editor's Take| Jet Airways stake sale: End game for Naresh Goyal?

The company's salary expenses have ballooned 53 percent in the last five years. Several senior-level executives, who were working in the airline's crucial in-flight services department, have been handed pink slips over the past four months to curtail costs, the news daily reported.

On October 31, representatives from Jet’s pilots' union reportedly approached Chairman Naresh Goyal asking for a clearance of their salary arrears.

"We want to be sure we are getting salaries. The airline is our bread and butter but if we remain unpaid, we will have to take some stricter action," a senior pilot was quoted as saying.