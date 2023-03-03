 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cash-starved Pakistan to receive another $1.3 billion from China

PTI
Mar 03, 2023 / 09:09 PM IST

Addressing a press conference here, Dar said that the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) would provide the funding in the coming days.

Pakistan will get another USD 1.3 billion from all-weather ally China to shore up its fast-depleting forex reserves, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Monday, days after the cash-strapped country received USD 700 million from Beijing.

"All our formalities with the ICBC are complete as of last night. We returned them USD 1.3bn in the last few months  they are giving it back and have renewed this facility, he said.

The minister said that USD 500 million would be transferred to Pakistan possibly in the next few days - by Monday or Tuesday - and another USD 500 million within 10 days.