App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 10:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cash-starved Karnataka receives major relief from liquor sale: Report

Karnataka, which had set a fiscal target of Rs 22,700 crore from excise this year had suffered losses due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The coronavirus-hit economy of Karnataka received a major relief by allowing the sale of liquor, as it recorded total sales of Rs 2146.48 crore since May 5, says a report by Mint.

The state’s excise revenue is Rs 1387.20 crore, said the report citing information by the department.

The amount of money received from the sale of liquor has helped the state to shore up revenues and make up for the shortfall to help revive its fledgling economy.

Close

Karnataka is reeling under an acute fund crunch due to reduction in share of central taxes and the economic uncertainty that came with the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, the report suggested.

related news

In the first two phases of the nationwide lockdown, the liquor shops remain closed. However, in a big relief to tipplers, the Karnataka Excise Department allowed the sale of liquor outside the containment zones at the retail shops from May 4 when the third phase of the lockdown came into force.

The cash-starving BS Yediyurappa-led state government allowed sale of liquor with an increased duty amount by 17 to 25 percent to overcome the fund crunch. Liquor is one of the few sources of income that remains with the state in the new goods and services tax (GST) regime.

Soon after the state allowed opening up of liquor shops, it started cashing in on the pent up demand. Initially, the order allowed to open only select MRP (maximum retail price) stores, which later extended to bars, hotels and other establishments to clear off its liquor stocks, said the report.

Karnataka, which had set a fiscal target of Rs 22,700 crore from excise this year, suffered losses due to the COVID-19 lockdown, said the report. However, the hike in duty on alcohol is estimated to bring in over Rs 2,000 crore to the state, said the report citing the excise department.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 2, 2020 10:30 am

tags #Business #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Karnataka

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Repatriation flights on June 2: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Repatriation flights on June 2: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

PM Modi Speech LIVE | Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking on "Getting Growth Back"

PM Modi Speech LIVE | Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking on "Getting Growth Back"

Bank lending targets under Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus unfeasible: Former RBI deputy Governor Gandhi

Bank lending targets under Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus unfeasible: Former RBI deputy Governor Gandhi

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.