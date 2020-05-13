Cash starved EaseMyTrip sees a ray of hope

Online travel agency, EaseMyTrip, which was caught in a severe cash bind due to mass cancellations of tickets after the nationwide lockdown was imposed around March end, now sees light at the end of the tunnel due to the likely easing of restrictions and the resumption of flights.

“We have processed roughly Rs 30 crore of refunds out of a total of Rs 60 crore from our reserves and internal funds,” says Abani Jha, CFO at EaseMyTrip.com. The sudden grounding of the airlines has led to close to 50 days of zero revenue for the industry.

The lockdown disrupted the cash flows of the travel agency industry as passenger refunds had to be managed without getting hard cash from the airlines. Majority of the domestic flight bookings in India are made through agencies. The tickets are usually pre-booked and pre-funded by the travel agency.

Airlines, in the normal course, refunded the amounts to the wallet of travel agencies with the amount available for offset against future bookings. The civil aviation ministry had mandated that passengers who booked for the duration of the lockdown would be eligible for full refund.

“If bookings start from June, then we will perhaps not need any loans. The mood is certainly better than what it was earlier,” he said against the backdrop of the financial package announced by the government.

The company has also paid its employees for March, though it has delayed the salaries for April. The company has not let go of any people as of now.

Jha believes that the next six things will be crucial for the travel industry and he takes heart from the comments made by the Prime Minister in his address to the nation on May 12. He adds that a relaxation in statutory dues will really help this largely ‘invisible’ segment of the travel industry.

The company was planning a listing in 2020 and had filed a draft prospectus with the markets regulator, SEBI. That initial public offer is now ‘delayed’ to next year. “Not for the next two quarters at least. We have regulatory approvals for the IPO, which are valid for one year,” he says.