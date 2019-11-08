App
Last Updated : Nov 08, 2019 06:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cash is still king in these 10 major economies

Most Europeans still cling to physical cash while nations in Asia are embracing cashless payments.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
currency
1/11

According to a 2018 World Cash Report, many European countries still rely heavily on physical cash for making purchases. Most Asian economies are going cashless and the best example to support this is India's demonetisation move of November 8, 2016. Here are 10 major economies where physical cash is still king. *The countries mentioned here are not ranked in any particular order, they have been selected from a mix of surveys. (Image: Reuters)

South Korean Won
2/11

No 10 | South Korea | Share of cash payments: 14 percent (Image: Reuters)

Sweden currency krona
3/11

No 9 | Sweden | Share of cash payment: 20 percent (Image: Reuters)

US dollors
4/11

No 8 | United States of America | Share of cash payments: 37 percent (Image: Reuters)

china currency
5/11

No 7 | China | Share of cash payments: 40 percent (Image: Reuters)

UK Pounds
6/11

No 6 | United Kingdom | Share of cash payments: 42 percent (Image: Reuters)

france flag
7/11

No 5 | France | Share of cash payments: 68 percent | (Image: Reuters)

germany
8/11

No 4 | Germany | Share of cash payments: 80 percent (Image: Reuters)

Japans Yen
9/11

No 3 | Japan | Share of cash payments: 82 percent (Image: Reuters)

italy
10/11

No 2 | Italy | Share of cash payments: 86 percent (Image: Reuters)

Spain Flag
11/11

No 1 | Spain | Share of cash payments: 87 percent (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Nov 8, 2019 06:46 pm

