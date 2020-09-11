Cash incentives likely for new units to boost chemical, petrochemicals sector

The government is planning to offer up to 10 percent of sales as a cash incentive for new production units to spur investment in the chemical and petrochemicals sector.

This is among several incentives that have been proposed in the New Petroleum, Chemical and Petrochemical Investment Region (PCPIR) Policy. The proposal has been approved by the Ministry of Chemicals and sent to the Cabinet for final approval, sources said.

To be self-reliant in chemicals and petrochemicals, the government is all set to change the old PCPIR policy that was framed in 2007.

According to the highly placed sources, cash incentive up to 10 percent of sales has been proposed in the final Cabinet proposal. The incentives would be offered to a new manufacturing company or units located in a notified PCPIR if their investment is more than Rs 7000 crore. Existing units would be eligible for these incentives as well, but only if they made a value-addition of 40 percent.

Additionally, a lower rate of corporate tax has been proposed for new units. According to the proposal, if a company starts production on or before March 31, 2027, it can avail a lower corporate tax of 15 percent.

Cash and tax incentives apart, the government may also support such units with an equity contribution of about Rs 2,500 crore for infrastructure in PCPIR. The minimum required area for new PCPIRs could also be reduced from 250 sq. km. to 50 sq. km, the sources added.

On the timeline of policy approval, the sources said that the Cabinet could either approve the proposal and make an announcement shortly or it could even be "part of a second stimulus package, which is under consideration."

According to government estimates, the proposed incentives can attract an investment of about Rs 23 lakh crore and have the potential to generate employment for 40 lakh people in the sector.