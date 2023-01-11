 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Case against NCC, 7 officials in connection with Bangalore Metro structure collapse

Jan 11, 2023 / 01:29 PM IST

NCC is named first accused (A1), followed by its officials. A BMRCL deputy chief engineer and executive engineer are A7 and A8 respectively, police sources said.

Bengaluru metro (Image: Pbhattiprolu/Wikimedia Commons)

A case has been registered against Nagarjuna Construction company (NCC), five of its officials and two of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) in connection with the collapse of an under-construction metro pillar here, which left a woman and her toddler son dead.

Tejaswini (30) and Vihan died after a structure at 'Namma Metro' construction site fell on them at Nagawara on the ring road here on Tuesday morning.

