MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 600/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

CarTrade to deploy up to $100 million to acquire, invest in firms in automotive space

It is eyeing companies offering differentiated services and technology in the automotive segment which will help the group digitise the buying and selling journey of vehicles, CarTrade said in a statement.

PTI
December 16, 2021 / 07:34 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Multi-channel automotive platform CarTrade Tech Ltd on Thursday said it plans to deploy up to USD 100 million (around Rs 750 crore) to acquire and invest in companies in the automotive space.

It is eyeing companies offering differentiated services and technology in the automotive segment which will help the group digitise the buying and selling journey of vehicles, CarTrade said in a statement.

"We want to completely digitise the process of buying and selling vehicles and continue to be a key enabler in the growth of the auto ecosystem,” CarTrade Tech founder and Chairman Vinay Sanghi said.

To facilitate this, he added, ”We are looking to deploy up to USD 100 million for acquiring and investing into companies that are driving innovation in the auto ecosystem, so that we can offer the consumer a great online auto shopping and ownership experience.”

CarTrade Tech said it is actively looking for companies in all aspects of the automobile ecosystem, including auto finance, leasing, insurance, servicing, car ownership, electric vehicles and new age tech.

Close
In the past few years, the company acquired CarWale, an online platform for new and used car buying; Shriram Automall (SAMIL), which is into auto auction space; BikeWale, an online buying platform; and Adroit Auto, which is into auto inspections and valuations.
PTI
Tags: #Business #CarTrade Tech Ltd
first published: Dec 16, 2021 07:34 pm

Must Listen

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.