Tiny Cars, Big Opportunity

Dec 18, 2022 / 08:55 AM IST

They’re significantly smaller and lighter than traditional automobiles, and most are slower. Some are capped at 20 miles per hour; a few can hit 70. But they are more stable and substantial than battery-powered bikes, scooters or mopeds, with three or four wheels and usually some kind of shell to protect occupants from weather

A fleet of Citroën Ami compact electric vehicles. - Bloomberg

Do you know your autocycles from your quadricycles? Your golf carts from your LSVs?

Unless your interest in transportation borders on obsession, you probably don’t. But now might be a good time to learn, because there’s a new generation of electric vehicles emerging in cities around the world: small, weather-protected urban runabouts that fall along the wide spectrum between two-wheeled EVs and traditional cars. These conveyances are already widespread in East Asia, and they’re gaining popularity in Europe as well. North America could be next.

If so, the invasion should be welcomed. The reduced size and efficient charging of minicars could address two of the most pressing transportation challenges in the US: reducing road deaths and cutting greenhouse gas emissions. Available in a motley assortment of shapes and sizes, these miniature mobility devices could help untether the United States from its destructive, expensive and entrenched addiction to automobiles.

An electric Fun Utility Vehicle from Arcimoto in Eugene, Oregon. - Bloomberg

But that won’t happen unless cities can provide places to operate them, as well as clarity about their legality. For minicars to deliver on their promise, US policies — at the federal, state and local levels alike — will need to grow up.

An Incomplete Taxonomy of Very Tiny Cars