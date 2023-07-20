Tata Motors launches two new Altroz variants starting at Rs 6.90 lakh

Tata Motors has launched two new variants in the Altroz lineup, the XM and XM(S), priced at Rs 6.90 lakh and Rs 7.35 lakh, respectively.

The addition of high-end equipment in various variations, like the electric sunroof in the XM(S), makes the Altroz one of the most reasonably priced premium hatchbacks with a sunroof.

The XM and XM(S) variants will be positioned in between the Altroz XE and the XM+, thereby broadening the appeal of this top-selling premium hatchback. Both variants will be exclusively available with the 1.2 L Revotron petrol engine along with manual transmission.

The Altroz XM model comes packed with several amenities, such as steering-mounted controls, a height-adjustable driver seat, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, R16 complete wheel covers, and an upscale dashboard. The XM(S) ups its level on the luxury front by including an electric sunroof in its list of offerings.

Further, as an added benefit, all manual petrol variants of the Altroz will now come with four power windows and remote keyless entry.

Notably, the previous Altroz 1.2 Revotron Petrol Manual models have also seen a number of additions. For instance, the rear power windows and remote keyless entry with follow-me-home lamps will now be included with the XE variation. The XM+/ XM(S) variants, on the other hand, will come with a reverse camera, a driver seat height adjuster, cruise control, and an upscale dashboard design. The XT model will also feature a rear defogger and R16 Hyperstyle alloys.