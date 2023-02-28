Tata Motors launches first registered vehicle scrapping facility Re.Wi.Re

Tata Motors on Tuesday launched Re.Wi.Re – Recycle with Respect - its first Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF) in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Inaugurated by Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH), Nitin Gadkari, this facility has a capacity of 15,000 vehicles per annum and follows the processes for safe and sustainable dismantling of end-of-life vehicles, as claimed by the Indian automaker. It is developed and operated by Tata Motors’ partner Ganganagar Vaahan Udyog Pvt Ltd to scrap end-of-life passenger and commercial vehicles of all brands.

“The National Vehicle Scrappage Policy was introduced with the aim to promote circular economy by creating an ecosystem for phasing out unfit and polluting vehicles and to achieve a lower carbon footprint in the country by replacing them with greener and more fuel efficient vehicles. We are working towards positioning India as a vehicle scrapping hub for the entire South Asian region and need more such state-of-the-art scrapping and recycling units in India,” Gadkari said, inaugurating the facility.

Tata Motors, in its official release, said Re.Wi.Re. is designed to dismantle end-of-life passenger and commercial vehicles of all brands and ensures de-pollutioning. It is fully digitalised for hassle-free, paperless operations and has dedicated stations for safe dismantling of components such as tyres, batteries, fuel, oils, liquids and gases. The vehicles go through a stringent documentation and dismantling process, curated individually for passenger and commercial vehicle requirements, as stated by the company in its release. Related stories Agri ministry, IMD meeting every month to prepare contingency plan for El Nino impact: Mrutyunjay Mo...

SEBI looking into Hindenburg-Adani allegations, no evidence found yet

Centre's fiscal deficit widens to Rs 11.91 lakh crore in April-January, 67.8% of FY23 target “With globally benchmarked and optimised recycling processes, we intend to yield maximum. We look forward to setting-up Re.Wi.Re facilities across the country in collaboration with our partners. These decentralised facilities will benefit the customers, share the economic value generated, create employment while addressing the need of scrapping vehicles in every part of the country in an eco-friendly manner,” Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors, said.

Moneycontrol News