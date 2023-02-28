 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata Motors launches first registered vehicle scrapping facility Re.Wi.Re

Feb 28, 2023 / 02:58 PM IST

Inaugurated by Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, this facility has a capacity of 15,000 vehicles per annum is developed and operated by Tata Motors’ partner Ganganagar Vaahan Udyog to scrap end-of-life passenger and commercial vehicles of all brands

Tata Motors on Tuesday launched Re.Wi.Re – Recycle with Respect - its first Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF) in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Inaugurated by Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH), Nitin Gadkari, this  facility has a capacity of 15,000 vehicles per annum and follows the processes for safe and sustainable dismantling of end-of-life vehicles, as claimed by the Indian automaker. It is developed and operated by Tata Motors’ partner Ganganagar Vaahan Udyog Pvt Ltd to scrap end-of-life passenger and commercial vehicles of all brands.

“The National Vehicle Scrappage Policy was introduced with the aim to promote circular economy by creating an ecosystem for phasing out unfit and polluting vehicles and to achieve a lower carbon footprint in the country by replacing them with greener and more fuel efficient vehicles. We are working towards positioning India as a vehicle scrapping hub for the entire South Asian region and need more such state-of-the-art scrapping and recycling units in India,” Gadkari said, inaugurating the facility.