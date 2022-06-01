Tata Motors’ buyout of Ford India Sanand facility likely to drive its global EV ambition

After gaining a strategic foothold in the fledgling domestic electric vehicle (EV) market, Tata Motors is now taking rapid strides to build and export products from India. With an aim to develop a dedicated manufacturing facility for next-generation vehicles powered by clean energy, the homegrown automaker has just inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to potentially buy out Ford India’s second manufacturing facility at Sanand in Gujarat. Industry observers reckon that this transaction will support expansion of capacity, thus securing future growth and opportunity to further strengthen the Mumbai-headquartered company’s presence in the EV space.

According to auto intelligence firm JATO Dynamics, Tata Motors needs additional capacity to meet its growth plans. JATO’s president Ravi Bhatia believes that now that the Gujarat government has affirmed continuation of incentives and with people issues being resolved, clinching the Sanand factory will help the Indian automaker realize its expansion plans.

Likewise, sales forecast and market research firm IHS Markit believes that Tata Motors’ acquisition of the Ford plant would benefit not just the two companies but also employees, suppliers and the auto industry stakeholders. Puneet Gupta, director, IHS Markit, said Tata Motors would give life to one of the finest plants in India built by Ford India. He said, “This transaction will definitely help the company to further grab a bigger pie of the market and come close to Hyundai, which is a number two player in India.”

Tata Motors has revealed that the potential acquisition will include land and buildings, vehicle manufacturing plant, machinery and equipment, and transfer of all eligible employees of Ford India’s vehicle manufacturing operations, subject to the signing of definitive agreements and receipt of relevant approvals.

While making the announcement, Tata Motors claimed that the deal is a win-win proposition for all stakeholders and would help enhance its passenger vehicle (PV)/EV manufacturing capacity. The company said it expects a smooth transition as this unit is adjacent to Tata Motors’ existing facility.

As Mansi Lall, research associate at Prabhudas Lilladher, put it, “This marks an important acquisition for Tata Motors and showcases the company’s confidence in its long-term plans post raising funds from TPG for its EV business, last year. Along with the government’s push for EVs by offering incentives via the PLI (production-linked incentive) scheme, Tata Motors maintains its leadership position in the Indian EV pass car industry.”

While it did not disclose the financial details, Tata Motors’ subsidiary Tata Passenger Electric Mobility said it would invest into new machinery and equipment needed to commission and make the unit ready to produce its vehicles. With the proposed investments, Tata Motors would establish an installed capacity of 300,000 units per annum, which would be scalable to more than 400,000 units. Reliance Securities claims that Tata Motors may not require significant investment after the acquisition as it would be nominal maintenance capex plus some plant modernization.

“It’s ready infrastructure available to the company with all in-built plant facilities as well as a developed vendor cluster in the region, which would support its faster ramp-up going forward,” said Mitul Shah, head of research at Reliance Securities.

The Indian automaker’s capex on EV product development and R&D would continue as per company’s guidance.

At the time of the announcement, shares of Tata Motors were trading over 2 percent higher at Rs 439 apiece on the BSE. Most analysts tracking the auto sector reckon that Tata Motors is witnessing an improvement in all its business verticals—Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), commercial vehicles (CVs) and Passenger Vehicles (PVs)—and expect the company to deliver exceptional numbers in the EV space as well.

For instance, Prabhudas Lilladher’s outlook on the Tata Motors stock remains positive as the Indian automaker’s PV segment will likely gain further market share led by a revamped portfolio, customer preference for SUVs and rising EV penetration. Two, CV volumes will continue to benefit from a cyclical upturn, improving fleet utilization and freight rates. Above all, a revival at JLR and a strong order book are likely to benefit and drive free cash flow generation, the brokerage said.

Reliance Securities too said that Tata Motors’ structural improvements are on track, despite near-term hurdles. The brokerage firm’s outlook on Tata Motors remains positive from the long-term perspective. It expects strong JLR volumes in H2FY23 with a likely easing of the semiconductor shortage and a healthy order book. Furthermore, it has a ‘buy’ rating on TTMT (Tata Motors’ stock symbol) with its sum-of-the-parts valuation-based target price of Rs 615 a share.