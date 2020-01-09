Reporter's Take | What to expect at Auto Expo 2020

India’s largest auto extravaganza, Auto Expo 2020, is being held in New Delhi from February 7 to February 12. Over 600,000 people visited the exhibition in 2018, which is the most footfalls for any auto expo in the world.

Car manufacturers including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Volkswagen, Kia Motors and MG Motor will be showcasing their products at the auto show. However, this time around there are quite a few manufacturers who have decided not to participate in the show, which include, Honda, Toyota, Ford, Bajaj etc.

In this edition of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Swaraj Baggonkar to find what can be expected at Auto Expo 2020.