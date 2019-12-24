Reporter's Take | Over 3.25 vehicles recalled in India this year

Around 3.25 lakh cars and two-wheelers were recalled by manufacturers this year to address various issues. This was approximately 30 percent higher than 2018.

The recalls fixed issues such as untimely inflation of airbags or malfunctions while deployment, fuel leakage, loss in braking power, faulty installation of CNG filter assembly, software updates among others.

In this episode of Reporter’s Take, Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma talks to Swaraj Baggonkar to find out the reason behind the recalls.