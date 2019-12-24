Reporter's Take | Over 3.25 vehicles recalled in India this year

Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma talks to Swaraj Baggonkar to find out the reason behind the recalls.
Around 3.25 lakh cars and two-wheelers were recalled by manufacturers this year to address various issues. This was approximately 30 percent higher than 2018.
The recalls fixed issues such as untimely inflation of airbags or malfunctions while deployment, fuel leakage, loss in braking power, faulty installation of CNG filter assembly, software updates among others.
In this episode of Reporter’s Take, Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma talks to Swaraj Baggonkar to find out the reason behind the recalls.
Watch the video for more.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 24, 2019 04:21 pm