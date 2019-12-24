App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCars
Last Updated : Dec 24, 2019 04:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Over 3.25 vehicles recalled in India this year

Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma talks to Swaraj Baggonkar to find out the reason behind the recalls.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Around 3.25 lakh cars and two-wheelers were recalled by manufacturers this year to address various issues. This was approximately 30 percent higher than 2018.

The recalls fixed issues such as untimely inflation of airbags or malfunctions while deployment, fuel leakage, loss in braking power, faulty installation of CNG filter assembly, software updates among others.

In this episode of Reporter’s Take, Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma talks to Swaraj Baggonkar to find out the reason behind the recalls.

Close
Watch the video for more.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 24, 2019 04:21 pm

tags #Auto sales #Honda #Maruit Suzuki #video

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.