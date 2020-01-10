Reporter's Take | Merc, Audi, BMW record worst sales in 3 years

The year 2019 was a bad year for luxury carmakers as they recorded worst sales in three years. While Mercedes recorded an 11 percent decline in sales, BMW’s fell by 13 percent. German auto manufacturer Audi, witnessed a 29 percent drop in sales.

The poor performance of luxury automobile companies has been attributed to numerous factors.

In this episode of Reporter’s Take, Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Swaraj Baggonkar to find out why the sector witnessed a decline in sales.