App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCars
Jharkhand
INC+ : 47
BJP : 25

Need 16 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Dec 23, 2019 07:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Hyundai may speed up roll-out of EVs in India

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to Swaraj Baggonkar to find out Hyundai's India strategy.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Hyundai is looking to expedite the roll-out of electric vehicles (EVs) in India. The company could launch its first mass-market electric vehicle within the next three years. The South Korean carmaker is expected to pump in $200 million to develop its EV platform.

The company launched its battery-powered sports utility vehicle (SUV) Kona in India in August, which became an instant hit despite its steep price tag of Rs 25 lakh.

In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to Swaraj Baggonkar to find out the company's India strategy.

Close
Watch the video for more.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 23, 2019 07:27 pm

tags #Hyundai #Hyundai Kona #video

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.