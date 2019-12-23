Reporter's Take | Hyundai may speed up roll-out of EVs in India

Hyundai is looking to expedite the roll-out of electric vehicles (EVs) in India. The company could launch its first mass-market electric vehicle within the next three years. The South Korean carmaker is expected to pump in $200 million to develop its EV platform.

The company launched its battery-powered sports utility vehicle (SUV) Kona in India in August, which became an instant hit despite its steep price tag of Rs 25 lakh.

In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to Swaraj Baggonkar to find out the company's India strategy.