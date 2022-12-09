Mumbai international airport sets up EV charging stations

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) said on December 9 that it has installed six DC fast EV charging stations at terminals one and two, with the aim to support the electric vehicle boom and add to the green infrastructure development.

The new fast-charging stations opened for service to the public on December 9; they will be accessible to both passengers and guests visiting the Mumbai international airport, according to a press release.

The CSMIA has commissioned the EV charging stations at P1 – the multi-level car parking at Terminal 1, P5 – the multi-level car parking at Terminal 2, and at the Airside of the airport. For privately owned EVs, commuters using the EV charging stations at the CSMIA's car parking would be billed only for charging sessions. EV users will be given a deduction against the parking fees.

The DC fast Chargers are CCS Type II Dual Gun 60 KW and GB/T (DC 001) Dual Gun 40 kW and are compatible with all the prevailing EVs in the country. It is expected that there would soon be an augmentation of 60 kW and 240 KW capacity EV chargers catering to the charging needs of Airside logistics.

Speaking at the occasion of the EV charging station launch, the CSMIA spokesperson said: “As an environmentally and socially conscious organization, CSMIA operates in a sustainable manner. The commission of EV charging stations is a testament to CSMIA’s proactive approach in taking concerted efforts through various programmes for a greener environment. These efficient and green practices adopted by CSMIA not only makes it one of the most sustainable airports in the world.”