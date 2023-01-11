MG Motor lines up Hector, Hector Plus with Rs 14.71 lakh and Rs 17.49 lakh price tags

MG Motor India has announced prices for the new facelifted Hector and Hector Plus starting at Rs 14.72 lakh and Rs 17.49 lakh respectively. The SUVs are on display on the MG stall at the 2023 Auto Expo and comes complete with an all-new exterior design, some minor cosmetic design changes to the interior as well as a host of new technology to keep up with the changing times and competition.

The biggest change the SUVs is a massive new grille that dominates the front fascia. These extend into sleek DRLs on either flank below which sits a new set of headlamp units. A look at the side reveals that there are no significant changes, but the rear has been tweaked to provide a connected tail lamp, chrome garnished bumper and dual exhaust tips.

The cabin has been tweaked a bit with the addition of a dual-tone interior scheme. The most notable addition, however, is a huge 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system oriented in a portrait format. According to MG, this is the largest screen in the country and it gets an all-new user interface as part of the upgrade. The most significant upgrades, however, are to the Hector’s technology.

First is the addition of a Level 2 ADAS system which adds features such as traffic jam assist and auto turn indicatory aside from the usual autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control among others. Next is the first in segment Digital Bluetooth Key with Key Sharing Capability which allows the user to use the phone to lock/unlock and even start up and drive the car in case of the loss of their physical key. Additionally, the Hector’s i-SMATRT connected car tech now supports up to 75 connected features plus 100 voice commands.

The company hasn’t made any mechanical changes to the Hector and Hector Plus and they continue to be offered with the same petrol and diesel powertrain options. The 1.5-itre turbo-petrol produces 143 hp of maximum power at 5,000 rpm and 250 Nm of torque between 1,600 and 3,600 rpm. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a CVT automatic. The 2-litre diesel on the other hand is capable of producing 170 hp of maximum power at 3,750 rpm and 350 Nm of torque between 1,750 and 2,500 rpm. The diesel also only gets one 6-speed manual gearbox option.

Finally, the MG Hector is available in a total of five trim levels. The entry Style variant is priced at Rs 14.72 lakh and goes up all the way to the Savvy Pro which is priced at Rs 21.72 lakh. The Hector Plus on the other hand starts gives the Style variant a miss and starts with the Smart at Rs 17.49 lakh going up to Rs 22.42 lakh for the Savvy Pro trim.

Stanford Masters Journalist who writes on automobiles

