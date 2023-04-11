 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessCars

Mercedes-Benz India posts record sales at 4,697 units in March quarter

PTI
Apr 11, 2023 / 10:42 PM IST

The company, which posted record sales in 2022 at 15,822 units, had sold over 3,500 units of TEVs, growing at 69 percent.

Representative image

German luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday reported record sales in India at 4,697 units during the first quarter of 2023, a 17 percent growth over the year-ago period, with its top-end vehicles priced above Rs 1 crore seeing accelerated growth.

Mercedes-Benz India, which had sold 4,022 units in the same quarter last year, launched its hybrid AMG GT 63 S E Performance model with prices starting at Rs 3.3 crore (ex-showroom Delhi) as part of its strategy to accelerate sales of top-end vehicles (TEVs).

For the fiscal ended March 31, 2022, the company posted its highest-ever sales at 16,497 units as against 12,071 units in 2021-22, a growth of 37 percent.

"Overall, our growth story continues with a record quarter and a record fiscal year…Double-digit growth continues for us in 2023," Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director & CEO Santosh Iyer told PTI.