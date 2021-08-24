MARKET NEWS

business

Mahindra XUV700 vs Hyundai Alcazar vs Tata Safari vs MG Hector Plus

Mahindra’s latest SUV offering, the XUV 700 has officially been launched, to a predominantly positive reception. Mahindra’s 7-seater SUV has been launched at a starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh – an ex-showroom price tag that significantly undercuts even the outgoing XUV500, which it directly replaces. How does it fare against its competitors – Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus and the Tata Safari? Let’s find out.

