Mahindra XUV300 launch in February: Check out the specs

Mahindra has been busy with its SUV segment, coming up with smaller as well as more efficient variants of their big muscular boys. The latest of these heavyweights is going to be the XUV300, Mahindra’s answer to the compact SUV/crossover segment. Armed to the brim with latest and premium features, the XUV300 is set to hit the Indian markets soon. While we wait for the car, here is a list of features potential buyers can look forward to.

Auto start/stop

The fanciest among modern day car tech, the auto start/stop function seemed to be available in the most elite of cars, which cost a lot. Luckily for us, Mahindra has introduced that feature in the economy crossover segment. Developed from Mahindra’s latest micro-hybrid technology, the auto start/stop button will surely be a delight for customers.

Premium features

Answering one of the most popular demands of car buyers, Mahindra gave the XUV300 a sunroof and an auto-dimming rear-view mirror.

Optional auto headlamps

As if to tease the crowd, Mahindra also decided to offer automatic headlamps as an option for XUV300 buyers. Simply put, Mahindra is preparing to make the XUV300 a might and fierce competitor to the likes of Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, among others.

Infotainment system

Not wishing to compromise on entertainment, Mahindra borrowed the huge 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system from the Marazzo and placed it in between the two vents for climate control in the cabin. Cool AND classy!

Segment leader

Boasting of the longest wheelbase in its segment, we speculate that it will also have the most spacious cabin in its segment. We could easily expect the XUV300 to be one of the most premium SUVs of 2019.

These were some of the features of Mahindra’s new entry. Let us see how it fares regarding sales after launch.