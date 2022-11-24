Lamborghini launches Urus Performante in India at Rs 4.22 crore

Italian super sports car maker Lamborghini on November 24 launched Urus Performante in India with prices starting at Rs 4.22 crore (ex-showroom).

The Urus Performante is essentially the track-oriented version of the Urus SUV (priced at Rs 3 crore and above) and will be taking on Audi RSQ8, Aston Martin DBX 707, Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, and Maserati Levante Trofeo in India.

The ultra-luxury model, which was unveiled globally in August 2022, gets a range of upgrades in terms of interiors, mechanicals, and exteriors. The launch of the model comes shortly after its global premiere earlier this year in August.

"The Urus has been instrumental in opening new markets driving growth for the brand in India and we are therefore delighted to introduce it to our customers," Lamborghini India Head Sharad Agarwal said in a statement.

The Lamborghini Urus Performante is equipped with a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine which is capable of producing 666hp of maximum power and 850Nm of torque.

The SUV accelerates from 0-100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds with a top speed of 306 km/h.