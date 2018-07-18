App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCars
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2018 12:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jaguar launches a 'more affordable' variant of F -Type at Rs 91 lakh in India - here's a look

Jaguar launched the more affordable version of its twin-seater sports car F-Type geared towards the Indian market. Here's a look at the big cat's latest kitten

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Tata Motors-owned British car manufacturer Jaguar recently launched the entry-level variant of their sports car F-Type with a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder, turbocharged engine in India. The latest variant is priced at Rs 90.93 lakh for the coupe and Rs 1.01 crore for the convertible.
1/6

Tata Motors-owned British car manufacturer Jaguar recently launched the entry-level variant of their sports car F-Type with a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder, turbocharged engine in India. The latest variant is priced at Rs 90.93 lakh for the coupe and Rs 1.01 crore for the convertible.
The 'affordable' F-Type has two coupe variants- 2.0-litre and 2.0-litre R-Dynamic- priced at Rs 90.93 Lakh and Rs 93.67 Lakh respectively and two convertible variants- 2.0-litre variant priced at Rs 1.01 crore and 2.0-litre R-Dynamic at Rs 1.04 Crore.
2/6

The 'affordable' F-Type has two coupe variants- 2.0-litre and 2.0-litre R-Dynamic- priced at Rs 90.93 Lakh and Rs 93.67 Lakh respectively and two convertible variants- 2.0-litre variant priced at Rs 1.01 crore and 2.0-litre R-Dynamic at Rs 1.04 Crore.
The new F-Type inherit's the 2.0-litre turbocharged engine from other Jaguar cars like the XF and the XE. However, its engine will be tweaked to produce a maximum of 300hp at 5,500rpm and 400Nm of peak torque between 1,500 - 4,500rpm.
3/6

The new F-Type inherit's the 2.0-litre turbocharged engine from other Jaguar cars like the XF and the XE. However, its engine will be tweaked to produce a maximum of 300hp at 5,500rpm and 400Nm of peak torque between 1,500 - 4,500rpm.
As with any Jaguar, there are tons of additional features than you can opt for with the new F-Type like a full panoramic sunroof on the coupe, LED headlights and configurable ambient lighting.
4/6

As with any Jaguar, there are tons of additional features than you can opt for with the new F-Type like a full panoramic sunroof on the coupe, LED headlights and configurable ambient lighting.
As standard, the new F-Type is equipped with a 10-inch touchscreen, 380-watt 10-speaker music system with eight speakers and two subwoofers. You can also opt for a 770-watt 12-speaker Meridian sound system with ten speakers and two subwoofers. (Images sourced from: Jaguar Land Rover)
5/6

As standard, the new F-Type is equipped with a 10-inch touchscreen, 380-watt 10-speaker music system with eight speakers and two subwoofers. You can also opt for a 770-watt 12-speaker Meridian sound system with ten speakers and two subwoofers. (Images sourced from: Jaguar Land Rover)
Remaining true to its lineage, the new 8-speed automatic F-Type can go from 0-100kmph in 5.7 seconds and boasts a top speed of 250kmph.
6/6

Remaining true to its lineage, the new 8-speed automatic F-Type can go from 0-100kmph in 5.7 seconds and boasts a top speed of 250kmph.
First Published on Jul 18, 2018 12:57 pm

tags #automobile #Business #cars #F-TYPE #Jaguar

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.