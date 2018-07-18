Jaguar launches a 'more affordable' variant of F -Type at Rs 91 lakh in India - here's a look

Jaguar launched the more affordable version of its twin-seater sports car F-Type geared towards the Indian market. Here's a look at the big cat's latest kitten Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/6 Tata Motors-owned British car manufacturer Jaguar recently launched the entry-level variant of their sports car F-Type with a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder, turbocharged engine in India. The latest variant is priced at Rs 90.93 lakh for the coupe and Rs 1.01 crore for the convertible. 2/6 The 'affordable' F-Type has two coupe variants- 2.0-litre and 2.0-litre R-Dynamic- priced at Rs 90.93 Lakh and Rs 93.67 Lakh respectively and two convertible variants- 2.0-litre variant priced at Rs 1.01 crore and 2.0-litre R-Dynamic at Rs 1.04 Crore. 3/6 The new F-Type inherit's the 2.0-litre turbocharged engine from other Jaguar cars like the XF and the XE. However, its engine will be tweaked to produce a maximum of 300hp at 5,500rpm and 400Nm of peak torque between 1,500 - 4,500rpm. 4/6 As with any Jaguar, there are tons of additional features than you can opt for with the new F-Type like a full panoramic sunroof on the coupe, LED headlights and configurable ambient lighting. 5/6 As standard, the new F-Type is equipped with a 10-inch touchscreen, 380-watt 10-speaker music system with eight speakers and two subwoofers. You can also opt for a 770-watt 12-speaker Meridian sound system with ten speakers and two subwoofers. (Images sourced from: Jaguar Land Rover) 6/6 Remaining true to its lineage, the new 8-speed automatic F-Type can go from 0-100kmph in 5.7 seconds and boasts a top speed of 250kmph. First Published on Jul 18, 2018 12:57 pm