 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessCars

Jaguar Land Rover to cut production in UK: Report

Moneycontrol News
Nov 25, 2022 / 03:56 PM IST

Production will be cut at the Jaguar Land Rover factories in Solihull and Halewood starting January 2023

Jaguar Land Rover

Carmaker Jaguar Land Rover will be cutting production in the United Kingdom till March end as it continues to struggle with chip shortage amid the global semiconductor crisis that started in 2021, The Guardian reported. JLR itself has been facing losses for the past 18 months.

Production will be cut at the factories in Solihull and Halewood starting January 2023, the report added.

Although Jaguar Land Rover reported a record order of over 2,05,000 cars this month, the ongoing chip shortage has dampened its efforts to increase the production of the latest models of its Range Rover and Range Rover Sport, which are produced in Solihull.

The carmaker has not yet planned to reduce shifts beyond March as it will be procuring silicon carbide semiconductors from Wolfspeed, in the US.

A JLR spokesperson said: “We continue to actively manage the operational patterns of our manufacturing plants whilst the industry experiences ongoing global semiconductor supply chain disruption.

“Demand for our vehicles remains strong. We expect our performance to continue improving in the second half of the year as new agreements with semiconductor partners take effect, enabling us to build and deliver more vehicles to our clients.”