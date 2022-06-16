Hyundai India rolls out refurbished Venue, hints at more SUV offerings

More than three years after rolling out Venue in the country, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has given a mid-life update to its compact SUV. To be taking on the Kia Sonnet (based on the same platform) and the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, the new Venue facelift will be available starting from Rs 7,53, 100 at an introductory price for the Kappa 1.2MPi petrol version. While the Kappa 1.0 turbo GDi petrol S (O) is will be available at Rs 999,900, the high end U2 1.5 CRDi Diesel MT variant will be available from Rs 9,99,900. To be more than 90 percent localized, the compact SUV is unlikely to be offered in electric or CNG variants in the foreseeable future.

The refurbished Venue from Hyundai was launched nearly a fortnight before Maruti Suzuki is gearing to roll out the updated Brezza (Vitara name may be dropped), which is only offered in the petrol version, with an estimated price range of Rs 8-10 lakh.

While unveiling the model, HMIL Director (Sales, Marketing, Service) Tarun Garg said, “The compact SUV segment is the largest segment in India today, with 22 percent market share in 2022, as against 7 percent in 2017. Hyundai Venue contributes to 22 percent of total Hyundai, sales, with an average sale of 9,500 units per month in 2022, up from 8,800 units per month in 2021.”

When asked to share sales target and if the company will be able to hold on to its market share, Garg maintained, “We don’t talk about numbers and are not worried about competition (facelifted Brezza coming in). For instance, in 2017, the size of the compact SUV market stood at 3,35,000 units per annum, which nearly doubled to 6,30,000 units per annum last year. This segment, which contributed 8 percent to the overall (PV) market, now accounts for 13 percent of it. So there is a scope for all to expand.”

Meanwhile, when asked if Hyundai India will be considering a micro-SUV that will be positioned below the Venue in order to take on S-Press, Garg maintained, “At the moment we cannot confirm or deny it. Our future product plans will be in tune with what the buying patterns of our consumers are. There are many SUVs in the pipeline that will straddle across all segments in the PV market.”

Meanwhile, Hyundai India is gearing up to roll out the updated Tucson later this year. Just like the current version, the all-new Tucson will be positioned above the Alcazar in its SUV portfolio and will be pitted against the Jeep Compass, Citroen C5 Aircross, MG Hector, Tata Harrier, MG XUV700, Volkswagen Tiguan, etc.