Can Mahindra Scorpio N sting its rivals in the premium SUV market with a killer price tag?

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M), which already makes the widest portfolio of utility vehicles, from the KUV100 priced at Rs 6.21 lakh to the Alturas G4 with a Rs 31.88 lakh tag, is seeking to expand its share in the growing market for compact Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs).

Mahindra reckons that the so-called C and D segments account for sales of 63,000 units a month, or 756,000 a year.

It already has a 14 percent share of these segments with the Thar priced at Rs 13.53 lakh and above, Marazzo MPV Rs 13.17 lakh and above and XUV700 at Rs 13.18 lakh and above.

And now with the new Scorpio N, which starts at Rs 11.99 lakh for the base petrol version and goes up to Rs 19.49 lakh for the top-end diesel version, M&M hopes to disrupt the C and D segments of the SUV market.

Bookings for the Scorpio begin on June 30, with the introductory prices applicable only to the first 25,000 customers.

The Scorpio N will compete with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, and other SUV brands. Presenting the product, the company indicated that it is also looking to attract prospective customers of premium SUVs like the Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Meridian and MG Gloster.

“I believe the offer which we will have (with the Scorpio N) is really going to disrupt the market. This is because this is the product which will help us in not only gain market share but is going to completely disrupt these categories of C and D segment SUVs,” M&M executive director Rajesh Jejurikar said.

“That is what we believe has enabled us to be the (manufacturer with the) number one revenue market share in the fourth quarter of FY 2022 and H2 FY2022. We believe now we have a very strong portfolio of SUVs...”

He clarified that the company would continue production of the current Scorpio, renamed Scorpio Classic and priced at Rs 13.53 lakh to Rs 18.61 lakh, which will be targeted at semi-urban and rural markets.

Market leadership

According to an M&M presentation, it was the SUV market leader in terms of revenue during the fourth quarter of the last financial year with a share of 17.8 percent, followed by Tata Motors at No 2, Hyundai at No 3, Kia India at No 4 and Maruti Suzuki at No 5.

In the second half of the financial year, its market share was 16.8 percent, followed by Tata Motors, Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki and Kia, in that order.

Nearly a month back, Jejurikar told CNBC-TV18 that its revenue market share for SUVs was back at the top position and the company was receiving 9,000-10,000 bookings every month for the XUV 700.

He told the same channel that he expects to see “strong growth” in the auto business in FY23 and that “the worst of supply constraints are behind us”.

Capex plan

The company had earlier announced that to meet growing demand for products such as the XUV700 and Thar, it had increased its capital expenditure plan for its auto division from Rs. 9,000 crore to Rs 11,900 crore.

Talking about other segments, Jejurikar said: “We don’t play in the micro-SUV segment (S-Presso, Tata Punch, KUV100) that is 14,000 units a month.”

He added: “In the compact SUV segment, we have 25% market share which is 51,000 units per month with four strong offerings which are the Thar, XUV300, Bolero Neo and the Bolero.”

According to industry data, the overall compact SUV market (upto 4 metres) sold 651,300 units in the last financial year, with the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue and Maruti Vitara Brezza each selling more than 100,000 units. Currently accounting for 21 percent of the market, industry insiders estimate the segment to expand in the next few years.

Delivery timelines

Automobile industry experts reckon that the Scorpio N has the potential to generate record sales for M&M, but caution that it may compete with its own stable mates, in the process stretching delivery timelines.

“Mahindra had stupendous success with its all new launches, be it Thar XUV700 or for that matter XUV300. Having said that, the company has to take care on cannibalisation within its existing portfolio. There is a high probability of a majority of its consumers moving away from the Thar to the new Scorpio,”said Puneet Gupta, Director, S&P Global Automotive.

“Mahindra has been unable to manage the supply chains well and even after nine months, the first week bookings of XUV 700 have not been delivered till now. The immediate focus of the company should be to convert these booking into sales as we can see many XUV 700 buyers are moving on to competitors too. This can be big setback for the company if they unable to capitalise on the opportunity fully,” Gupta added.

Demand for SUVs has remained strong in India even in the midst of disruptions caused by COVID-19, a crisis posed by semiconductor shortages, rocketing fuel prices and a steep increase in commodity prices.

India’s SUV market has grown at a faster pace than the industry average; the category accounted for 50 percent of passenger vehicle sales in FY22 compared with 21 percent in 2015, according to industry estimates. SUV sales increased 12 percent in FY22, while sales of other passenger vehicles fell 2 percent.