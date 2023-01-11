Auto Expo 2023 | Unveils and launches to look out for today

As the Auto expo is about to kick off, here's a look at what to expect on the first day of the event. Around 5-6 electric vehicles are expected to be unveiled today.

Auto Expo 2023 | Top six EVs lined up for debut at the event

In this year's event, many cars from manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India, Tata Motors, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Kia India, MG Motor India, will be unveiled or launched at the Auto Expo.

The proceedings will be kicked off by Maruti Suzuki, which is all set to unveil its electric vehicle concept its pavilion. Internally codenamed the YY8, the production version will be built in collaboration with Toyota and is expected to be rolled out by 2025. This will be in addition to other models that will be showcased at the event.

Auto Expo 2023 | Maruti Suzuki to display electric concept and range of SUVs among others

