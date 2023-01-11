Auto Expo 2023 | Unveils and launches to look out for today

Top-five concept cars we will get to see at Auto Expo 2023

As the Auto expo is about to kick off, here's a look at what to expect on the first day of the event. Around 5-6 electric vehicles are expected to be unveiled today.

In this year's event, many cars from manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India, Tata Motors, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Kia India, MG Motor India, will be unveiled or launched at the Auto Expo.

The proceedings will be kicked off by Maruti Suzuki, which is all set to unveil its electric vehicle concept its pavilion. Internally codenamed the YY8, the production version will be built in collaboration with Toyota and is expected to be rolled out by 2025. This will be in addition to other models that will be showcased at the event.

Hyundai Motor India will be rolling out its all-electric SUV Hyundai IONIQ5 today. While commencing its bookings earlier, the company had stated that its prices will be revealed in January. The company had earlier revealed that this model will be its first BEV to be introduced on Hyundai Motor Group’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).

MG Motor India, which has recently unveiled the facelifted Hector SUV before the expo, will be officially launching this model at the event. The company will also announce the prices for the already unveiled Hector and Hector Plus (7-seater and not unveiled yet) facelifts at the Auto Expo.

Kia will showcase its Concept Electric SUV – The Concept EV9 as well as KA4, and specialised mobility solutions, at the biennial automotive extravaganza. It is also expected to showcase its large, three-row SUV, the fourth-generation Sorento at the event.

Tata Motors suggested showcasing three new concepts, which could be the all-electric versions of its premium sports utility vehicles (SUVs) Harrier and Safari as well as its compact hatchback Altroz.

