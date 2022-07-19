Amid crackdown on Chinese firms, MG Motor India continues to shine

Two years after Chinese and Indian troops clashed in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh, Chinese companies operating in India continue to pay a heavy price. Many, including short-video platform TikTok, have been booted out. Others, such as mobile handset makers Oppo and Vivo, have faced raids amid suspicions of tax evasion, with the most recent ones taking place just a couple of weeks ago. All in all, the operating environment of the last two years has not been very conducive for Chinese companies.

Despite these challenging circumstances, however, one China–owned auto company has managed to impress with its performance.

MG Motor, a British car brand owned by Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation (SAIC), entered India in 2019. Despite being an unfamiliar brand, it has recorded cumulative sales of 100,000 units within three years of operations, as of May 2022. This is at a time when the Indian Passenger vehicle market has witnessed a series of exits by big league firms such as General Motors, Ford, Mitsubishi and Fiat.

MG Motor India, which currently sells the Astor compact SUV, Hector and Hector Plus midsize SUV, Gloster large size SUV and ZS EV, retailed 40,273 units last year, registering a growth of 43% over 2020. Modelwise, MG Motor saw sales of the Hector rising 21.5% in 2021 over the previous year, 145% for ZS EV, and 252% for Gloster. In the first half of 2022, it has seen 17% growth in retail sales at 24,074 units and is on course to breach the 50,000 mark this year.

Not quite a smooth ride

All in all, the Chinese company has put up a creditable performance in India. However, MG Motor, too, is facing challenges in its journey. The company, which took over General Motors India’s first manufacturing facility in Halol, was also in the news for expressing interest in acquiring Ford’s Sanand (now with Tata Motors) and Chennai plants. However, the deal didn’t go through as it faced numerous obstacles in getting foreign direct investment (FDI) approvals.

Indeed, Chinese FDI proposals in the auto sector worth $5 billion are yet to be approved by the central government following the military standoff, according to TechSci Research, a market research and consulting company.

In the last four of five years, many Chinese automakers such as Great Wall Motors (GWM), Changan Automotive, MG Motor, Haima Automotive Group and Chery Automobile have been exploring the Indian passenger vehicle market. Some even announced investments to make cars and trucks in India. However, with their FDI proposals not going through, they are now eyeing other countries in Asia, including Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam, say analysts.

Despite multiple attempts, an MG Motor India spokesperson declined to offer any comments on the company’s performance or sales forecast. However, a well-informed source, on condition of anonymity, revealed that MG Motor India had a pre-covid sales target of 65,000 units for 2021, 80,000 units for 2022 and 1 lakh units for 2023. Since the majority of its parts and components were sourced from China initially, production was hit and annual sales have actually been below the company’s expectations, the source added.

Taking on the Koreans and Japanese

Avik Chattopadhyay, formerly with Maruti and VW and now a brand expert, explains the company's success: “While the world knows it is a Chinese company, the British heritage and legacy is what was used to establish it in the younger target segment. Today, the vehicles do much of the talking for the brand. They are seen as terrific value for money and a viable alternative to the Koreans and Japanese.”

MG claims that its flagship brands, Hector (positioned as India’s first Internet SUV) and the ZS EV (marketed as India’s first Pure Electric Internet SUV), continue to witness strong interest among buyers, with consistent monthly bookings of over 4,000 and 1,000, respectively.

“After establishing the British credentials, the company quickly moved on to the technology platform to reinforce MG. Overtly advertising "Internet Inside" and "ADAS" has helped the brand attain a 'techy' image. The ZS-EV adds to the narrative. The service standards are also at par with the Koreans so nobody is really complaining,” added Chattopadhyay.

However, an industry watcher, who did not want to be identified, maintains that models such as the Hector are selling good numbers because it is basically a Chinese product based on Chinese aggregates sold to price conscious Indians. “Unlike vehicles from Mahindra and Tata Motors, MG Motor vehicles are available off the shelf because the semiconductor shortage is not something the company is grappling with. They can source it from China as they have a stranglehold over it. The moment the availability crisis abates, people will gravitate to other Premium SUVs,” he adds.

While the company has been able to sustain its growth momentum, its dealers are also reaping rich harvests. For instance, BU Bhandari Auto Pvt Ltd, a prominent MG Motor retailer in Pune, claims that its three dealer outlets are cumulatively selling 180-200 units per month and will be able to sell 250 units per month in Q4 CY 2022 and 350 units per month by the end of 2023 as deliveries ramp up.

“We have a diverse set of customers from diverse age groups with diverse preferences. Most of them are aware that MG is a Chinese brand but that doesn’t dissuade them from walking into our showrooms or making bookings for our products,” said Shailesh Bhandari, Director, BU Bhandari Auto Pvt Ltd.

All eyes are now on its upcoming Rs 10-15 lakh e-car, which is based on the Wuling Air EV and is slated for rollout next year. The company’s spokesperson had confirmed earlier.

Expansion plans deferred

While its sales remain buoyant, the picture may not be very rosy for MG Motor India as its expansion plans are on hold. Those plans, which involve spending Rs 4,000 crore and ramping up total capacity to 3 lakh units, have hit roadblocks. While the company’s investments plans have been stonewalled, its fundraising plans of Rs 5,000 crore via a stake sale are under the government's lens.

As Puneet Gupta, Director of research firm S&P Global Mobility, Automotive Sales Forecast India & Asean, puts it, “While the company has had a dream run and also has plans for aggressive product line up to offer in future, fund scarcity and inability to convince the parent company to invest in a new plant and models may be a hurdle in its growth in future.”

Meanwhile, MG Motor's annual filing with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, shared by business intelligence firm Altinfo, shows the company posted revenue of Rs 4,529 crore in FY21, up by 80% from the year before. However, during the same period it posted a net loss of Rs 717 crore for FY21. The company had borrowed more than Rs 742 crore, and had net debt of Rs 255 crore at the end of FY21, according to data shared by Altinfo.

“A stake sale at this point, though necessary, will most likely lead to a lowball valuation. Now that it is known that MG will be unlikely to navigate the regulatory landscape and get funds from outside India, institutional investors are likely to play hardball,” says Mohit Yadav, Founder Altinfo.