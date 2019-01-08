App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCars
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2019 08:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

All you need to know about Toyota Avanza 2019

A list of features supposed to be in Toyota’s upcoming MPV.

Advait Berde
Representational Image: Toyota Innova Crysta
Representational Image: Toyota Innova Crysta
Whatsapp

Toyota’s former flagship, the Innova, has ruled over Indian hearts since decades. With the launch of the Crysta, however, things were upped by a considerable notch. Toyota managed to set a benchmark in the SUV segment of the Indian market, one which will probably stay for a long time. Now with Innova’s younger sibling, the Avanza, set to roam the Indian streets after almost a decade of missing out on the Indian market, it seems that the MPV segment in India could have a new contender. Keeping that in mind, here is a list of things to expect from the new and upcoming Avanza.

Toyota lineage

Kicking off this list is the most crucial parameter in the Avanza launch, the brand name. Carrying the Toyota emblem on its head, the Avanza has big shoes to fill in terms of customer expectations, as the Innova has always managed to please its audience.

Space constraint

Being a smaller version of Toyota’s popular SUV, the Avanza has an ambitious claim of being able to seat 6-7 people. But with passenger comfort becoming increasingly important, and car manufacturers focussing exclusively on interior design, the Avanza could face fierce competition in terms of comfort and luxury.

Power figures

Regarding engine size, the Avanza sports a 1.5L inline four motor; not the biggest in its class. However, with a decent power output of 103hp and 136Nm, it should be able to munch miles with relative ease.

Entertainment

Sporting a simplistic infotainment system, the primary source of music will be an AUX port or the good old radio.

Mileage

With so much to offer and such little space, the Avanza had to make do with a fuel capacity of 45 litres. While this is no less, an expected mileage of 7-9 kmpl could make this MPV a gas guzzler. These were some of the most anticipated features of the upcoming Toyota Avanza. We will have to wait and see how it fares in the Indian market upon release.
First Published on Jan 8, 2019 08:14 am

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.