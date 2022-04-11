Cars for kartavya: Chennai software firms Ideas2IT and Kissflow reward employee drive

Two software companies in Chennai have begun a new trend in the city in terms of employee recognition and retention. Ideas2IT and Kissflow have rewarded talent at the workplace in a unique way, gifting ‘moving property’ to recognise these contributions.

Ideas2IT has decided to gift 100 cars to 100 employees “for their constant support and unparalleled contributions to the company’s success and growth.” Gayathri Vivekanandan, Chief Executive Officer, Ideas2IT, gifted Maruti Suzuki cars to 100 employees in the presence of Murali Vivekanandan, Founder and Chairman, Ideas2IT, at a ‘Mega Wealth Sharing Event’ held on Monday in Chennai. Incidentally, the event also saw the inauguration of the company’s brand new office in the city’s Guindy locality. The company intends to use all nine floors.

Murali Vivekanandan told Moneycontrol that the choice of gifting cars was collectively decided by employees, noting that all those who had five years’ service in the company would be given a car. “This (car) is what they have done. And, not for what they are going to do,” he said. He indicated that this was the first of many employee-centric initiatives that the company was planning in the coming days. The objective is to share wealth with people who had toiled for the growth of the company, he added.

BMWs for the senior leadership

The benevolence of Ideas2IT comes just a few days after another Chennai-based software-as-a-service company (SaaS) Kissflow gifted luxury BMW cars to its senior leadership team. Five senior executives of Kissflow, which is celebrating the 10th year since the launch of its flagship 'no code’ work management product, have been given the new 5 series BMW cars, each worth about Rs 1 crore, as a gift.

The recipients of the BMW cars are: Chief Product Officer Dinesh Varadharajan, Director (product management) Kausik Krishnasayee, Director Vivek Madurai, Director Adhi Ramanathan and Vice-President Prasanna Rajendran.

Kissflow has bought back shares from Indian Angel Network, which had invested nearly $1 million in the company as seed funding in 2012. “It wasn’t easy for us. There were many ups and downs in our way. We even thought of closing down. But we have come this long way,” said Kissflow founder Suresh Sambandam. The five who have been given BMW cars have all been part of the company’s journey over the past decade.

Kissflow plans to spend nearly $10 million in expanding operations overseas and setting up offices in Dubai, Brazil, the Philippines and the US. Nearly 92 percent of its revenue comes from outside India, and the company has customers in nearly 160 countries, said Sambandam.

Ideas2IT, which was founded in 2009 with only six engineers, currently has a headcount of over 500 technologists at multiple locations, including the US, Mexico and India. The company delivers cutting-edge software projects to companies such as Facebook, Bloomberg, Microsoft, Oracle, Motorola, Roche, Medtronic and others.

“We are proud to be the first Indian IT company to honour 100 employees with 100 cars for their dedication and diligence. They were instrumental in the company’s growth and success,” said Gayathri Vivekanandan.