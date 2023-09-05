Carmakers retail 3,15,153 PVs in August, up 7% on-year

Representation Image (Credit: Pixabay)

With the growth in wholesale numbers at 3.6 lakh units in August’23, Indian passenger vehiclemakers also recorded positive growth in retail sales in August 2023.

As per Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) data released on Tuesday, carmakers have retailed a total of 3,15,153 passenger vehicles last month as against 2,95,842 units units in August 2022. The 7 percent increase in Year-on-Year (YOY) sales is being attributed to the onset of the festive season , robust SUV sales, rising production levels and sustained economic growth.

Commencing on August retails, Manish Raj Singhania, FADA President noted, "In the passenger vehicle segment, improved vehicle supply, bolstered by expanded customer schemes, has maintained positive market dynamics."

Similarly, two-wheeler sales saw a jump of 6 percent to 12,54,444 units as compared with 11,80,230 units in the same month last year.

Automobile retail sales in the country went up by 9 percent in August aided by sales growth in all segments, including passenger vehicles and two wheelers, as stated by auto dealers' body. The total retail sales across segments went up to 18,18,647 units last month, up 9 per cent, from 16,74,162 units in August 2022.

"Despite positive growth, consumer sentiment remained ambivalent, impacting conversion rates and intensifying competition among key players," Singhania noted.

Commercial vehicle registrations increased by 3 per cent to 75,294 units last month from 72,940 units in August last year. Tractor sales jumped 14 per cent to 73,849 units in August as against 65,018 units in the year-ago period.