Carmakers look to re-energise flagging sedan market with launches

Avishek Banerjee
Apr 04, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST

The industry expects the sedan market to record a surge in volumes this year with new models set to hit the road

Mahendra Reddy Vakati, a 30-year-old software engineer in Bangalore, had a Hyundai Creta on lease. As soon as the lease ended, he began looking for a midsize sedan and ultimately booked the MPI SX IVT (Automatic Transmission) variant of the Hyundai Verna, for an on-road price of Rs 17.5 lakh.

“I have always used an SUV but never a sedan. So, I wanted to try a sedan as well. If you compare SUVs with sedans, the latter has an executive-level look. I like the features as well as the look and feel of the vehicle, which somewhat looks like a BMW (sedan),” said Vakati, who works at SAP Labs India.

Likewise, Vipul Anand, Business Analyst at an IT services firm in Greater Noida, bought the New Honda City VX CVT Petrol for around Rs. 15.2 lakh. “Why I needed a sedan was fuel efficiency, driving dynamics, ride quality and comfort, which I found in a (Honda) City,” he said.

Thanks to the likes of Vakati and Anand, there has been a renewed focus on sedans by a handful of Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) this year. Last year, Skoda rekindled its presence in the premium sedan space with the Slavia, while Volkswagen reinforced the market further with the Volkswagen Virtus.