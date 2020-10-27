Carmakers double sales during Navratri, Dussehra, but two-wheelers struggle: Report

Navratri celebrations buoyed car sales, even as two-wheelers continue to flounder in rough seas. Data across dealerships and from manufacturers showed that car deliveries during the nine-day festive period saw double-digit increase year-on-year (YoY), Business Standard reported.

Two-wheelers, however, saw subdued sales and cumulative retail for YoY has slumped 10 percent, dealers told the paper. The drop in sales they said was due to the pandemic, consequent lockdowns and continued closure of schools, colleges and offices in urban areas.

One dealer said pent-up demand for two-wheelers “seems to have dried up”.

Terming the numbers “beyond normal” Sanjay Thakker, chairman and founder of Landmark Group said, “nobody expected to touch last year’s sales numbers,” especially since sales in April were zero and marred by supply challenges in the subsequent months.

Landmark retails vehicles from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, Honda Cars India, Nissan India, Mercedes-Benz India, Renault India and Volkswagen India.

The trend has continued from September, where two-wheeler makers saw a mixed bag. Hero MotoCorp, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India and Bajaj Auto recorded double-digit growths; while TVS Motor Company, Royal Enfield and Suzuki Motorcycle either recorded a fall or a low single-digit growth last month.

Sales of passenger vehicles (PV) have gained. Tarun Garg, director-sales and marketing at Hyundai Motor India said the company delivered 36,000 cars during the period a 25 percent YoY jump. And sources said Maruti Suzuki retailed 85,000-90,000 cars – at least 20,000 more than last year’s 60,000-65,000.

A spokesperson for Renault said sales rose to 4,281 from 3,821 last year – a 12 percent rise. And German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on October 26 said it delivered 550 cars – Mumbai, Gujarat, Delhi NCR and other northern markets, during Navratri and Dussehra.

However, most are sceptical of the trend continuing beyond December. An industry expert warned: “Two-wheeler makers were able to ramp up and deliver in record time. That has started for PV makers only now. They, too, will run out of steam soon.”