you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 08, 2020 12:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Carlyle may acquire animal health company Sequent Scientific: Report

Carlyle Group has been in talks with Sequent Scientific's founders Arun Kumar and KR Ravishankar.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Carlyle Group is set to acquire animal healthcare company Sequent Scientific and has been in talks with founders Arun Kumar and KR Ravishankar, a report in The Economic Times has said.

Carlyle Group may pick up a 50 percent stake from the promoters and their families at Rs 80-90 per share, which is a 7-10 percent premium to the market price. The equity firm will then launch an open offer to the minority shareholders.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Close

Carlyle Group wants to increase its stake to as 75 percent, the report said. If the open offer is not fully subscriber, Sequent Scientific's founders may sell more of their stake.

related news

Carlyle and Kumar declined to respond when contacted by The Economic Times.

The transaction might be announced in the next few days, the report said.

Carlyle may spend Rs 1,600-1,800 crore for the purchase, depending on the success of the open offer, the report said.

Carlyle was the only investor to make a binding offer around two to three weeks ago. Other interested parties included Keedara and Advent.

Ascent Capital, which owns 5 percent of Sequent Scientific, is also expected to sell its holding, the report said .

Caryle had investments in the animal healthcare space, in companies such as US-based Manna Pro Products and Portugal's Saprogal. It has sold its holdings in both companies.

First Published on May 8, 2020 12:45 pm

tags #Carlyle

